Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $821,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 949,869 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $39,611,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 635,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

