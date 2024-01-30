Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $849,000 Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intapp were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intapp by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTA. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,992,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,992,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,793,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,239,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTA opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.