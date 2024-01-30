Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

