Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $172.36. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

