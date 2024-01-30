Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,041 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,293.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,293.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,640 shares of company stock worth $4,611,746. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. Bank of America increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

