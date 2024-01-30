Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SouthState were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

