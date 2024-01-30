Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,215 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Weis Markets by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weis Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Weis Markets by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $88.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

