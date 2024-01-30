Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
VIV opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
