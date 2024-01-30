Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.0 %

VIV stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.