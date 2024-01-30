The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Chemours worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.