The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $300.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:SHW opened at $308.00 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

