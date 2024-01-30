The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Timken worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Timken Stock Up 1.7 %

TKR opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

