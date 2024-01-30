Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THR opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3,535.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

