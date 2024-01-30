TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TIM Price Performance
Shares of TIMB stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. TIM has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $18.94.
TIM Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TIM by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on TIMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
