TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. TIM has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

TIM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. TIM’s payout ratio is 90.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TIM by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

