Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.2 %

TITN opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

