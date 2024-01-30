TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $82.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts predict that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $320,964,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $118,378,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

