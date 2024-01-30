Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $255.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

