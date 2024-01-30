Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TREX opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

