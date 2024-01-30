Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 52,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.15.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

