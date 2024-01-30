TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

