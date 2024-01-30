Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1,029.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMK

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.