UBS Group Cuts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $9.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of AHCO opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,005 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

