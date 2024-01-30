Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $118.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

In other Unifi news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $420,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Unifi by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unifi by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

