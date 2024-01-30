United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

UAL opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

View Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.