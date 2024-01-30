United States Steel (X) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
X opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.
In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
