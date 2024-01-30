Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

