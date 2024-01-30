Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

