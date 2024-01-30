Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $451.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $451.61. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.