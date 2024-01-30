Varex Imaging (VREX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.20 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

