VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 3.6 %

VBIV stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

