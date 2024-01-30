VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Up 3.6 %
VBIV stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
