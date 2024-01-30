Versor Investments LP Acquires 10,780 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $36.37.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

