Versor Investments LP Acquires 17,300 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 152.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.83.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

