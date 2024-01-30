Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $805,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

