Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.91

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.91 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 64.70 ($0.82). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 956,837 shares changing hands.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.72 million, a PE ratio of 935.71 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider David Crane acquired 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,867.20 ($11,272.82). 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

