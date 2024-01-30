Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.6% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

