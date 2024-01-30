Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,534,000 after purchasing an additional 999,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

