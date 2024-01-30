Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,739 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

