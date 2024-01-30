Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $263,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $270.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.80 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

