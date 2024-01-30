Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.60 and a 200 day moving average of $391.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

