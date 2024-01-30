Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,825 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

AVB stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

