Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

CPT opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.