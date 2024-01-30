Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Terex worth $45,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Terex by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

