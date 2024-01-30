Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.99 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Select Medical worth $37,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 230.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

