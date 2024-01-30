Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.02 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Sealed Air worth $40,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,825,000 after buying an additional 2,291,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.