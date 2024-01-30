Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.81 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.