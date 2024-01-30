Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $41,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $137.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.