Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $319.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $304.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $273.71 on Monday. Visa has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $275.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.14. The firm has a market cap of $502.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $16,623,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 142,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

