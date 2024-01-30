Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Visteon worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visteon Price Performance
Visteon stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
