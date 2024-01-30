Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Visteon worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on VC

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.