VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. VNUE shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,281,300 shares.
VNUE Price Performance
About VNUE
VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.
