Wedbush Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

